Chennai: 67-year-old man held for sexually abusing diff-abled girl in Otteri

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested a 67-year-old man for the alleged sexual assault of a 10-year-old physically challenged girl in Otteri.

The police said that the incident happened last Thursday (August 14). The arrested person was identified as G Subramani.

The probe revealed that the elderly man, a neighbour of the victim, took her home and sexually assaulted her. The girl is partially paralysed in both legs. On hearing the girl's screams, neighbours intervened and rescued the girl and informed her mother.

Her mother, a widow, was away at work when the incident happened. She filed a complaint with the Otteri Police, and the case was transferred to the Pulianthope AWPS (All Women Police Station), who arrested the man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In another case in Kodungayur police limits, a 41-year-old tuition teacher, Jebaraj, was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy.