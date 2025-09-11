Chennai: 61-yr-old woman knocked down by MTC bus, dies

CHENNAI: A 61-year-old woman died after being hit by an MTC bus near Chromepet on Thursday.

The deceased Ranganayagi of Tiruneermalai near Pallavaram was working in a housekeeping department in a private hospital in Chromepet.

On Thursday evening, after the duty, Ranganayagi was walking on the GST Road to the Chromepet Bus stop to board the bus to Tiruneermalai, when the accident occurred.

A government MTC bus, Route 70C, which was heading to Ramapuram from Kilambakkam, knocked Ranganayagi. She sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

Based on the information, the Chromepet traffic investigation police visited the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination to the Chromepet Government Hospital. The police arrested the bus driver, Radhakrishnan (50), and further investigation is on.