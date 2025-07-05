Chennai: 60-year-old sentenced to 20 years in jail under Pocso Act

CHENNAI: A Pocso special court in Chennai on Friday sentenced a 60-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a seven-year-old girl at her residence in MKB Nagar in 2022.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict. The child’s parents had filed a complaint at the MKB Nagar All-Women Police Station in 2022 after which a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused was arrested shortly after the complaint was filed and was remanded to judicial custody.

The police collected evidence, recorded statements, and filed a comprehensive final report before the Pocso special court and after hearings, the court found the accused guilty.

Police Commissioner A Arun commended the investigating officers for their diligent efforts in securing the conviction.