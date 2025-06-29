Chennai: 60 CCTV cameras to fortify 5 ABC centres

CHENNAI: Considering the series of allegations arising about the mistreatment and death of animals at city-run animal birth control centres, the Greater Chennai Corporation has proposed to install 60 CCTV cameras for five such centres.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has assessed that the project would cost Rs 17.82 lakh and has invited bidders. Each of the five centres will be equipped with 12 4G SIM card-based 3-megapixel CCTV cameras with internet and video management software for centralised monitoring (with a three-year warranty and support). The work will include supply, installation and maintenance of the 60 cameras at five ABC Centres.

Recently, the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board raised queries over the maintenance of veterinary clinical activities of all ABC centres, especially those performing ABC surgeries.

To mitigate the situation, GCC proposed to purchase and install CCTV cameras with a three-year warranty and support. The local body believes that the surveillance cameras in ABC centres will improve the security measures to monitor the activities and prevent the death of animals at the centre.

The video surveillance data from various cameras deployed will be stored and monitored as directed by the GCC. The storage of video feeds should be kept for a minimum of 30 days, and the cameras would be connected to a network video recorder (NVR) unit, said a GCC official.

The ownership of the data captured will lie with GCC, and the access to the data will be provided only to respective department authorities, he said.

"Once a camera view is positioned, there should be a mechanical locking arrangement that prevents the camera from drooping/shaking/changing of view," said the official.

The video footage provided by surveillance cameras can provide documentation that the GCC can use to identify wrongdoers and produce the recording to security authorities for swift action, he added.