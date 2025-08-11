Chennai: 57-year-old beaten to death by colleague, relative in Mylapore

CHENNAI: A 57-year-old man working as a housekeeping staff at a private firm in the city, who was assaulted during a drunken brawl in Mylapore two days ago, succumbed to his injuries on Monday. Following this, the police altered the case to murder and arrested two men.

The deceased was identified as B Velan of Mylapore. Probe revealed that he had a previous enmity with his colleague, Vijay (24), a resident of Royapettah.

On Saturday, Velan was walking along Karaneeswarar Street when Vijay and his relative Vignesh (23) confronted Velan, verbally abused him, and attacked him with cement boulders and wooden logs. The assault left Velan with a head injury and a broken tooth.

The passersby who saw the injured man took him to the Government Royapettah Hospital. Based on a complaint by Velan's family members, the Mylapore police initially registered a case under sections related to attempted murder. Vijay and Vignesh were arrested within hours and remanded in judicial custody.

On Monday, Velan succumbed to his injuries, after which police altered the sections to murder.