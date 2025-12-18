Chennai: 55-year-old woman rider chases chain snatcher; injured after bike hits median

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old woman was injured after she fell from her two-wheeler when she chased a chain snatcher, in Mylapore on Tuesday night.

Police said that the victim, Rajila of Kotturpuram, works at a temple in Triplicane and was riding back home when the incident happened.

According to officials, an unidentified man on a two-wheeler trailed her scooter and attempted to snatch her gold chain when she was riding on Dr Radhakrishnan Salai.

The woman attempted to speed away to safety, but the man snatched her chain from her neck and fled. However, not willing to give up her valuable, Rajila tried to chase the snatcher. In the process, she lost control of her vehicle, which hit the road median. The woman fell down and sustained injuries to her hands and leg.

The passerby who saw the accident rushed to Rajila’s aid and moved her to the Government Royapettah Hospital for treatment. The woman told the police that she could not get a good look at the snatcher's face, as he was wearing a helmet.

Based on her complaint, the police have registered a case and have launched a search for the suspect.