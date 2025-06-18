Chennai: 50 drinking water vending machines to be inaugurated today

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate 50 water vending machines in the city on June 18. The inauguration will take place near the Marina swimming pool.

These machines, provided by the Metro Water Department, will offer free drinking water 24/7, benefiting people from low-income families.

Last month, the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) began installing water ATMs in various locations across the city. These machines will be set up in 2-6 locations in each designated zone. Each location, including beaches, parks, temples, bus depots, terminals, and markets, has been identified by the Corporation.

The machines are connected to a water tank and the purifying machine features a CCTV camera for monitoring. Users will have the option to dispense two quantities of water: 150 ml and 1 litre. Each tank will be linked to Metro Water pipelines, ensuring a continuous flow throughout the day.

“This is a laudable initiative by the State government but proper monitoring and maintenance are essential for its sustainability,” said S Rajesh, a resident of Triplicane. “A similar initiative called ‘Amma Kudineer’ was launched by the late CM Jayalalithaa in 2016 but was shut down due to official apathy.”