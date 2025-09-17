Chennai: 5-member forgery gang held for claiming ownership of land worth Rs 3 crore

CHENNAI: A five-member gang, including two women, was arrested by the city police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) for usurping land worth Rs 3 crore in the city by impersonation and forged documents.

The Land Fraud Investigation Wing (LFIW) of the city police registered a case based on a complaint from the Hyderabad-based property owner, R Vijayasamundeswari (59).

According to the complaint, the woman owns a 4,230 sq ft plot in Vijayanagar near Velachery, which is valued around Rs 3 crore. Recently, the property owner learnt that someone had impersonated her using forged documents and usurped her property.

A special team examined the documents and found that Yasodha (59) of Mogappair had impersonated Vijayasamundeswari on advice from a gang.

Based on information provided by Yasodha, the police arrested Palani (43) and Vanitha (40). Investigations with the trio led police to the mastermind behind the land grab, Meganathan (49) alias Kutty, and Arunachalam (42), his associate. The duo had forged the documents and then sold the property.

Meganathan is a history sheeter in Nolambur police station records, police said. The gang was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.