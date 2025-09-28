Chennai: 5 cops, including traffic SI, suspended for seeking bribe

CHENNAI: Tambaram city police commissionerate has suspended five policemen, including a traffic SI and a head constable, on charges of taking bribes from the public.

The traffic police attached to Selaiyur station were conducting vehicle checks at Santoshapuram. During the check, constable Kathiresan allegedly demanded Rs 500 from a vehicle driver carrying an excess load. Instead of taking the money by hand, he reportedly asked the driver to place it inside the seat of his two-wheeler.

In another incident on September 23, at Medavakkam junction, police constables Thirumurugan and Venkatesan allegedly forced local traders to pay bribes. Both incidents were caught on video and widely circulated on social media, sparking public outrage.

Following this, Tambaram Police Commissioner A Abhin Dinesh Modak ordered an inquiry. The probe confirmed that the policemen had indeed collected bribes. Based on this, the commissioner suspended SI Venkatesan, head constable Thirumurugan, and constables Vijay Pandi, Kathiresan, and Venkatesan.