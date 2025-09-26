Chennai: 46-day-old infant chokes while being fed milk, dies

CHENNAI: A 46-day-old infant died after reportedly choking while being fed milk in Poonamallee late on Thursday night.

The child, Sadik, was the son of Surya (26), a private factory worker from Vellavedu near Poonamallee, and his wife, Charulatha (23). Police said, Charulatha had put the baby to sleep after feeding him. However, when the child remained motionless and did not cry for a long time, the mother grew suspicious.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the baby was rushed to the Poonamallee Government Hospital, where doctors confirmed that the infant had died due to choking during feeding. The body was later sent to Thiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The Vellavedu police have registered a case and are investigating.