Chennai: 4-year-old accidentally accelerates grandfather’s two-wheeler, dies in crash

CHENNAI: In a freak accident, a four-year-old girl died after she unknowingly twisted the accelerator of her grandfather’s two-wheeler and crashed, in Saidapet on Saturday night.

The victim was identified as Niharika Dinesh, a resident of Duraisamy Reddy Street in Ambattur and an LKG student at a school there. She and her twin sister had come to their grandparent's place in West Mambalam for the weekend when the fatal accident happened.

Niharika suffered fatal head and chest injuries and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, said the police, adding that her grandfather, Padmanaban (67) of West Mambalam, a retired bank employee, escaped unhurt.

According to the police, Padmanaban was taking the twins rides on his two-wheeler when the accident happened. The girls took turns riding with their grandfather between West Mambalam and Saidapet.

Padmanaban first took Niharika's sister for a ride and dropped her off near a shop on Sastry First Street before returning for Niharika. As she was standing between the seat and the handlebar, Niharika is believed to have accidentally throttled the accelerator. Officials said Padmanaban had not switched off the engine, causing the two-wheeler to lunge forward and crash.

The vehicle flipped causing severe injuries to the girl, while Padmanaban escaped unhurt in the accident.

Passers-by quickly came to their aid and rushed Niharika to a nearby private hospital. From there, she was shifted to another hospital, where she succumbed to the injuries.

The police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving, leading to death by negligence. Officials added that Padmanaban was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.