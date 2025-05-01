Chennai: 4 sentenced to 5 years' jail in land dispute attack case

CHENNAI: A city court on Tuesday sentenced four persons to five years' imprisonment in connection with the brutal attack on a man in Aminjikarai police limits in 2021 over a land dispute.

The complainant, K Satishkumar (34) of Shenoy Nagar, was attacked by a gang with machetes on March 10, 2021, over the previous enmity. Satishkumar underwent treatment at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH).

Based on a complaint from his family members, police arrested six persons — A Balamurali (28), K Abbas (34), M Vinoth Kumar (28), V Balaji (24), D Sakthivel (23) and R Venkatachalapathy (28) — and booked them under several sections including an attempt to murder.

At the end of the trial, the magistrate held that the prosecution proved the charges against four of the accused, Balamurali, Abbas, Vinothkumar and Sakthivel and sentenced them to five years imprisonment. Charges against the other two accused were dropped.

The top brass of the city police appreciated the efforts of the Aminjikarai police in securing a conviction.