Chennai: 4 held for two burglaries in Thoraipakkam

CHENNAI: The city police arrested four persons in connection with two different house break-in cases in the Thoraipakkam police limits.

The accused had broken into the houses of G Kamatchi (38) in Perungudi in February and V Devanathan (32) of Perungudi in the first week of August, police said

The police nabbed two youths, Ashwin (19) of Thiruvalluvar Nagar and Ayyanar (20) of Perungudi, for the burglary at Kamatchi's house. Kamatchi, a housekeeping staff at a private firm, found her door broken and three sovereign jewellery and a pair of silver anklets stolen when she returned home from work on February 24.

Police said Ashwin already faces two cases, while Ayyanar has one case against him. Three sovereigns and two pairs of silver anklets were recovered from them.

The Thoraipakkam police arrested Prakash (19) of Perungudi and Manikandan (35) of Thiruvalluvar Nagar for the break-in at Devanathan's house. Manikandan is a serial offender, police said.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.