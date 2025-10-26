Chennai: 4 days after accidental fall into bucket of water, 18-month-old boy dies

CHENNAI: An 18-month-old boy who was battling for life after he accidentally fell into a bucket of water at a neighbour's residence in Teynampet last Wednesday succumbed without responding to treatment on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Dhanush, is the son of Sriram and Santhana Lakshmi, and the family lived at Jogi Thottam in Teynampet.

The incident occurred on Wednesday. After Sriram left for work, Santhana Lakshmi took her son and visited her neighbour, who was sick.

Santhana Lakshmi and the neighbour were talking while Dhanush was playing in the house. When the women did not notice, the boy went to the bathroom, where he fell into a bucket of water.

Santhana Lakshmi, who realised that her son was missing, searched for him and found him unconscious in the bucket of water and rescued him. The mother rushed Dhanush to a private hospital in the Thousand Lights area, where the child was admitted in a critical condition.

Despite efforts by the medical team, the child could not be saved. The police have registered a case and are further investigating.