Chennai: 35 inmates flee rehab centre in Mangadu

CHENNAI: Thirty-five inmates who were undergoing treatment at a private de-addiction centre in Mangadu near Chennai escaped from the facility early on Wednesday morning after reportedly attacking a security guard.

The de-addiction centre is located in Shankara Nagar near Mangadu, and houses over 100 individuals under treatment for drug and alcohol addiction. Police said that only one security guard is usually on duty at the centre during the night.

Around 3 am on Wednesday, 35 inmates ganged up and attacked the security guard. Police said they snatched the keys from him and unlocked the main gate and escaped from the premises.

The shocked guard immediately alerted the management, who then filed a complaint with the Mangadu police. The Mangadu police have registered a case and launched a search to nab the missing inmates. The police have also informed the family members of the inmates and are investigating whether they fled possible mistreatment inside the centre or for other reasons.