Chennai: 3 including revenue inspectors arrested for swindling Rs 11 lakh using fake signatures

CHENNAI: Three individuals, including two revenue inspectors, have been arrested for misappropriating Rs. 11.63 lakh from the NRIs' relief fund account of the Chennai District Collector's office using forged signatures and fake documents.

The NRIs' relief fund is a scheme designed to provide financial assistance to the families of Indian workers who die abroad during their employment.

The money is deposited into an account managed by the respective District Collectors.

In this case, fraudsters posed as legitimate beneficiaries of the relief fund and illegally withdrew the amount using forged documents, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The scam came to light after Harshad Begum, the Assistant Collector of Chennai District, filed a complaint with the North Beach Police Station.

In her complaint, she revealed that Rs. 11.63 lakh had been fraudulently withdrawn from the NRIs' account by submitting false paperwork.

Upon investigation, police discovered that Dinesh, a van driver from Thiruvallur, had been impersonating a beneficiary of the relief fund.

Along with Dinesh, two revenue inspectors facilitated the fraud, helping to process the forged documents and withdraw the money.

Following the investigation, Dinesh and the two revenue inspectors were arrested.

The police are continuing their interrogation to gather further details about the operation and identify any other individuals involved.