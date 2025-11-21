Chennai: 3 held for murder in Mandaveli

CHENNAI: In connection with the murder of a 24-year-old man near the Mandaveli railway flyover, Chennai police have detained three men – Gautham, Vijayakumar, and Niranjan.

The victim, Mouli, a listed ‘C’ category history-sheeter with multiple pending criminal cases, was hacked to death by a group of six assailants on two motorcycles.

The incident happened occurred on Thursday. Mouli was intercepted, surrounded, and attacked with knives. Despite attempting to escape, he was chased down and assaulted again, leading to fatal injuries. He later died in the hospital.

Police are investigating personal enmity and gang rivalry as motives. Preliminary findings reveal the victim and suspects knew each other for years and were previously involved in criminal cases together.

Tension reportedly stemmed from Mouli’s social media friendship with the sister of one accused, which Vijayakumar opposed. Mouli’s aggressive behaviour when drinking also caused friction.

A case has been registered, and multiple police teams are searching for the remaining suspects involved in the murder.