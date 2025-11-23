Chennai: 25-year-old electrocuted in Madhavaram

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old electrician died of electrocution while repairing a motor pump at a house in Madhavaram on Saturday.

The deceased S Hemanth Krishna lived with his family in MMDA Colony. The police said that Hemanth was fixing a motor at a house on Perumal Koil Street, Mathur, when he allegedly came in contact with a live wire and was thrown to the ground in the impact.

The residents and neighbours rescued him and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The Madhavaram Milk Colony police secured the body and sent it to Stanley Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The police have registered a case and a probe is under way to ascertain whether the mishap occurred due to negligence, faulty wiring, or lack of safety precautions.



