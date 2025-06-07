Chennai: 22-year-old arrested for harassing woman at her home

CHENNAI: Police have arrested a 22-year-old youth on harassment charges after he trespassed into a house in Villivakkam claiming to be in love with a girl and created a ruckus. The arrested person was identified as Gokul Kumar of Villivakkam.

Police said that around two years ago, Gokul harassed a girl to get involved in a relationship with him. Her mother intervened and informed his parents about his activities after which he stayed away from her.

On Thursday night, Gokul trespassed into the girl’s house and claimed that he was in love with her younger sister and harassed them. The girls locked themselves in a room while Gokul ransacked the house. On hearing the commotion, neighbours rushed to the scene and informed the police, who secured Gokul.

He was booked under several sections including TN Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act and arrested. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.