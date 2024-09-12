Chennai: 20-yr-old paramedi student crushed to death as scooter skids on sand on road

CHENNAI: The poor upkeep of the road and reckless driving by an MTC driver robbed another young life after a 20-year-old paramedical student was run over in Kelambakkam on Wednesday morning. Her friend who was riding the two-wheeler sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment.

According to the police, the deceased, S Shalini of Kelambakkam, a BSc cardio student at a private college in Rathinamangalam, was heading to college with her friend and college mate Swetha (20) of Medavakkam when the incident happened. Around 9.30 am, Swetha picked up Shalini as usual from Veeranam Road. As they were on the Vandalur-Kelambakkam road near Keelakotaiyur, the scooter skidded due to sand accumulated on the road and both of them fell.

Before they could get up and move away to safety, a government bus coming right behind them, allegedly at a fast pace, ran over Shalini.

The police said she was crushed to death on the spot, while her friend Swetha suffered severe injuries.

On information, a team of officials from the Pallikaranai traffic investigation wing rushed to the spot and admitted Swetha to a private hospital, while Shalini’s body was sent for post-mortem examination.

The police arrested the bus driver and further investigation is on.

Local public and also politicians blamed the poor upkeep of the busy thoroughfare for the loss of life in the accident.

"The Vandalur-Kelambakkam road is mostly used by heavy vehicles, many of them ferrying sand. During transport, the sand would get scattered at several spots on the road, which often leads to accidents involving two-wheelers,” said Tambaram Corporation councillor Star Prabha.

He also blamed the authorities for not sweeping the roads and collecting sand and silt in the suburbs.