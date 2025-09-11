Chennai: 20 cleanliness workers hurt in truck-van collision

CHENNAI: Twenty cleanliness workers, 14 among them were women, were injured as a truck collided with the van they were travelling in near Padalam on the GST Road on Wednesday.

The cleanliness workers employed by the Tambaram Corporation on a contract basis are residents of Madurantakam and Acharapakkam. When they were returning home on Wednesday, a lorry loaded with cement collided with the vehicle.

On impact, 20 people, including 14 women, suffered injuries and were admitted to the Chengalpattu and Madurantakam GH. A woman, who was thrown out of the vehicle, is in a serious condition.

A case has been registered, and further probe is underway. Traffic was affected on the Chennai-Tiruchy NH for nearly an hour after the mishap.