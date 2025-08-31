Chennai: 2-year-old girl suffers burns after falling on uncovered hot tar

CHENNAI: A two-year-old girl suffered serious burn injuries after coming into contact with hot tar while playing near her home in Chennai.

The child, Jeslyn, daughter of Emmanuel Joswa, a resident of Nambikkai Nagar in Pattinapakkam, sustained severe burns on her hands and legs.

She was playing near her house when her parents suddenly heard her cries. Rushing to the spot, they found her badly injured. She was immediately taken to Royapettah Government Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment, said a Thanthi TV report.

According to her parents, a restaurant near their residence receives a separate electricity supply. EB workers had reportedly repaired a cable wire in the area and left hot tar uncovered, which led to the accident.

Police have launched an investigation to determine how the tar was left at the site and how it caused injuries to the child.