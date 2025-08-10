Chennai: 2 women among 4 held for hoarding oral tobacco

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 Aug 2025 10:15 PM IST
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: Police have arrested four persons, including two women, in separate cases in the last two days for hoarding banned oral tobacco products. Around 1.05 kg of gutkha products, 300 grams of ganja, and other oral tobacco products were seized.

    In one case within Kodungaiyur police limits, police arrested Gomathi (32) of Tiruvalluvar Salai, Kodungaiyur, based on a tip-off that she was hoarding gutkha products in her home. Police seized 80 grams of mava and 300 grams of gutkha products from her.

    Kodungaiyur police also arrested a 57-year-old man, Gurumoorthy (57), in a separate case and seized 670 grams of gutkha products from him. Both arrests were made on Friday (August 8).

    In another case within Vyasarpadi police limits, police arrested two persons – Vignesh (29) and Gomathi (54) for possession of oral tobacco products. Police also seized 300 grams of ganja from them.

    The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

