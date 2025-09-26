Chennai: 2 held for snatching Rs 45.68 lakhs after chasing collection agent on bike

CHENNAI: The Koyambedu Police have arrested two men for allegedly snatching a bag containing Rs 45.68 lakhs from a collection agent after chasing him on a two-wheeler and threatening him with a knife. The incident occurred on the evening of September 22.

The victim, Narayanan, 35, from Chinmaya Nagar, Veda Nagar, works as a collection agent for a vegetable shop owner in the Koyambedu market. He collects cash from shops in Koyambedu and Parry's Corner.

According to his complaint, on September 22, Narayanan was travelling from Parry's Corner to Koyambedu with the day's collections of Rs 45.68 lakhs. when he was nearing Koyambedu, two men on a bike hit his vehicle, causing him to fall. The duo then snatched the bag containing the cash. When Narayanan tried to chase them on his own bike and cornered them near Ganga Nagar in Maduravoyal, the suspects brandished a knife, threatened him, and fled the scene on foot, abandoning their vehicle but taking the money bag.

Based on Narayanan's complaint, a case was registered, and an investigation was launched by a team led by an Inspector from the Koyambedu Police Station.

Through intensive investigation, the police identified and arrested the two accused identified as Ayyappan @ Ramesh, 24, and Haja Moideen, 26, both from Tirunelveli.

The police have seized the two-wheeler used in the crime and three mobile phones from the suspects.

Interrogation revealed that Ayyappan, Haja Moideen, and their associates had allegedly planned the robbery after learning about Narayanan's cash collection routine. It was also discovered that Ayyappan works for a private company in the Broadway area, while Haja Moideen works as a substitute driver in Pozhichalur.