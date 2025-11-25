Chennai: 2 Bihar men arrested for selling drug-laced chocolates to school students

CHENNAI: The police on Tuesday arrested two men from Bihar for selling drug chocolates to school students in the suburban areas near Padappai. A total of 120 narcotic chocolates were seized from them.

Based on a tip-off that a northern-state gang was supplying drug-mixed chocolates to schoolchildren in Chennai's suburbs, the Padappai police team conducted a patrol and surveillance near Salamangalam on Tuesday morning.

During the operation, police noticed two men, Ram Babu (28) and Anil Kumar (25), both from Bihar, standing suspiciously on a route frequently used by schoolchildren. They were carrying a black bag and appeared to be waiting for students.

The officers stopped and questioned the duo. Upon checking their bag, they found 120 chocolates. The men were taken to the Padappai police station, where the chocolates were tested. The examination confirmed that all the chocolates contained narcotic substances.

The police also found that each chocolate was being sold for prices ranging between Rs 10 and Rs 50.

Investigations revealed that the duo had been procuring these chocolates from northern states and selling them to schoolchildren and youths across Chennai's outskirts. The police arrested both of them, and further investigation is ongoing.