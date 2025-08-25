Chennai: 2 absconding accused held in cocaine peddling case

CHENNAI: City police on Sunday arrested two absconding accused in a cocaine possession case in which two accused were arrested last month.

The ANIU (Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit) of the city police, in coordination with Aminjikarai police, arrested Ameerudin (36) of Broadway on July 23 and seized 49 grams of cocaine. Based on the inputs provided by Ameerudin, the police arrested Aslam (66) of Mannadi.

According to investigators, Ameerudin procured the narcotics from a supplier in Bengaluru and used known acquaintances, including Aslam, to smuggle the drugs into Chennai via train and omnibus to avoid detection.

While no narcotics were seized from Aslam, the police found that the elderly man had acted as a courier and got Rs 5,000 commission for transporting the narcotic substances from Bengaluru to Chennai.

After further investigations, the Aminjikarai police on Sunday arrested Thajudeen (41) of Pattukottai and Manikandan alias Govind (41) of Kilkattalai. Police recovered 60 grams of cocaine from them.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.