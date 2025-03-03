Chennai: 19-year-old girl dies after weekend party, cops suspect excessive drinking

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old college student died in the wee hours of Sunday night, allegedly after consuming excessive alcohol during a weekend party in OMR area in Chennai: Ashwini, a second-year BCA student at a private university in Padur, was staying at a women's hostel in Egatoor on Old Mahabalipuram Road. Last week she left for her hometown in Thanjavur and returned to Chennai early on Friday morning.

Instead of heading to her hostel, Ashwini went to her friends’ place to have a weekend party on Saturday night. The three friends purchased liquor, which they allegedly consumed throughout the night till early morning on Sunday.

Around 6 am on Sunday, Ashwini called up another friend and told her that she was experiencing dizziness and also complained of her vision becoming blurry. The latter then called up another friend and both of them rushed to the apartment where Ashwini was.

They immediately took Ashwini in a two-wheeler to a private hospital in Kelambakkam. There, she died without responding to treatment at 11 am. Her friends then informed Ashwini’s elder sister, who lodged a formal complaint with Kelambakkam police at 7.30 pm on Sunday.

The Kelambakkam police have sent the body for post-mortem examination at Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.