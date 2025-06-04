Chennai: 16 out of 30 sponge parks to mitigate urban flooding ready

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is currently developing sponge parks across the city to mitigate urban flooding during the rainy season and enhance groundwater levels.

In the fiscal year 2024-25, the Chennai Corporation proposed the construction of 31 new sponge parks in 12 zones for Rs 8.10 crore. So far, the construction of sponge parks has been completed at 16 locations, while works at 14 additional sites are under way.

The selection of locations for the sponge parks was based on existing parks, their surrounding roads to ensure effective water flow, and the soil conditions in the area.

Initially, the Chennai Corporation identified 31 potential locations across the 12 zones, but later, the proposal at Anbhazhagan Park in Teynampet Zone was dropped.

The GCC has issued work orders for the establishment of various sponge parks ranging from one to six in selected locations within the respective zones. The size of the sponge parks may vary depending on the available space within each park.

“Parks are being developed in configurations of one, two, three, five, and six in Madhavram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Madhavaram, Royapuram, Anna Nagar, Tondiarpet, and Sholinganagar areas,” said an official from the Chennai Corporation.

“The work order was issued in November 2024. So far, construction has been completed at 16 locations, and the remaining 14 locations are expected to be finished before the monsoon season. After the completion of the work, the parks will be inaugurated,” the official added.

“Sponge Park is a nature-based solution for the conservation of water and flood mitigation during the monsoon season. The park will absorb the water and recharge the groundwater levels. This concept was first used in China, and the Chennai Corporation is taking up a similar concept for water conservation,” said Professor S Janakarajan, Water Management Expert.

Sponge parks in other zones

ROYAPURAM

· Sri Ramulu Park, Prakasam Salai – Rs 4.92 lakh

· Tirumalai Park, EVK Sampath Road – Rs 2.40 lakh

· Mint Park, North Wall Street – Rs 9.92 lakh

THIRU VI KA NAGAR

· Herbal Park, Otteri – Rs 27 lakh

AMBATTUR

· Sponge Park, Manickam Pillai Street, OSR – Rs 1.24 cr

ANNA NAGAR

· Sponge Park, Nehru Park, PH Road – Rs 27.52 lakh

· 'G’ Block Park, 2nd Avenue Extension – Rs 29.27 lakh

· Sponge Park, Mayor Sathiyamoorthy Salai – Rs 27.52 lakh

TEYNAMPET

· Sharma Park, Nehru Park, PH Road – Rs 7.30 lakh

· Sponge park, SAF Games village, OSR – Rs 13.80 lakh

· Sivan Park, Mayor Sathiyamoorthy Salai – Rs 9.40 lakh

VALASARAVAKKAM

· Ration shop park, Nolambur Phase-II, PH Road – Rs 30 lakh

· Sponge park, Nolambur Phase-I – Rs 30 lakh

· Sivan Park, Mayor Sathiyamoorthy Salai – Rs 9.40 lakh

ALANDUR

· State Bank Colony Park – Rs 19 lakh

· Sponge park, Sri Amman Nagar OSR – Rs 13 lakh