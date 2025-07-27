Chennai: 11-yr-old girl hurt in cracker burst at funeral procession

CHENNAI: An 11-year-old girl sustained injuries to her face after a cracker from a funeral procession exploded and hit her face while she was travelling in an auto rickshaw.

The girl underwent treatment at a government hospital and returned home. The person who was bursting crackers there has been arrested under the charges of attempt to commit culpable homicide (110 BNS), the police said.

According to the Neelankarai police, the girl, a Class 5 student, sustained superficial burns to her chin, and she was rushed to the hospital.

Based on the complaint by the girl’s father, the police registered a case and started the investigation. After an inquiry, the police arrested the accused Gopinath (33). Inquiries revealed that he was under the influence of alcohol while he was bursting crackers. He was then sent for remand. A search is on for another accused involved in the case.

“As Gopinath and the other accused were bursting high-decibel crackers and putting the public at risk, we booked them under section 110 of the BNS,” a senior police officer said.