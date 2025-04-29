Chennai: 1,005 crime cases registered in 15 months; 948 cleared

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police on Monday stated that its Central Crime Branch (CCB), which deals with white-collar crimes, organised crimes, and cybercrimes, registered 1,005 cases from January 2024 to April 2025 and completed the investigation of 948 pending cases in the same period, demonstrating efficiency in disposal of cases.

During this period, 747 accused were arrested including 11 cyber criminals apprehended from other states. In addition to criminal cases, the CCB attended 8,145 public petitions, completing inquiries and taking appropriate action in 6,023, reinforcing the department's commitment to public service and grievance redressal, said GCP.

“In a proactive move to curb habitual offences, 88 accused were placed under preventive detention under the Goondas Act. Furthermore, trial processes concluded in several important cases, resulting in 121 convictions, wherein the accused were punished by the respective courts,” an official release stated and added that 707 NBWs (non bailable warrants) were successfully executed.

Highlighting some of the wing's achievements, GCP said that CCB's fake passport wing busted two organised gangs leading to the arrests of the masterminds - Nalla Mohammed of Devakottai, Satheesh Kumar of Madurai, and their associates. Following a complaint from the Deputy Consulate General of the Republic of Korea, CCB's Cyber Crime Cell dismantled a fake Korean visa website racket, arresting the mastermind, Mohammed Parvez from Mumbai.

In a major victory for CCB's Entrustment Document Fraud Wing, four accused who defrauded a city resident by selling temple-owned land through forged documents were convicted.

In the case of a death of child abuse and suspicious death in Aminjikarai in February 2024 which was transferred to the CCB, police arrested six persons including a businessman and his wife after the death of a 14-year-old girl employed as a domestic help in their house in Aminjikarai.

Charges under the Pocso Act, SC/ST Act, JJ Act, and Bonded Labour System Abolition Act were invoked. All six accused were detained under the Goondas Act.