Chennai: 1,004 narcotic cases registered in 8 months; 2,774 held

CHENNAI: From college students to junior artistes in the film industry to "unreformed" convicts and foreign nationals, the Anti Narcotic Intelligence Unit (ANIU) of the city police has arrested 2,774 persons for narcotics peddling in 1,004 cases in the last eight months.

The unit headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) comprising two inspectors, five sub-inspectors, and 30 police personnel was launched eight months ago with a special focus on busting synthetic drug networks in the city.

According to officials, 71 such active networks involved in the smuggling and peddling of methamphetamine were identified and 464 persons were arrested. Several accused were operating from Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and sold meth through their agents in the city.

Two weeks ago, eight foreign nationals - seven Nigerians and one Sudanese national- were arrested in two recent cases registered in Anna Salai and Triplicane police limits. In total, 20 Nigerians, a Cameroon national and a Sudan national have been arrested for peddling meth, police said.

The other major busts of the ANIU include the seizure of Rs 17 crore worth of methamphetamine in December 2024, in which 12 persons were arrested. Some of the accused in the case were part of the 'Chennai cartel', busted by the Punjab police 10 years ago.

In Kodungaiyur police limits, college students were among the nine-member gang arrested for operating a lab inside a home where they cooked meth. A junior artiste, Esther was arrested for supplying meth to people in the film industry last year.

According to data provided by the city police, since the formation of the ANIU, 21.9 kg of methamphetamine, 1.06 kg methaqualone, 39 kg of ketamine, 213 gm heroin, 67 gm cocaine, 156 LSD stamps, and 402 MDMA tablets have been seized by Chennai police in the last eight months.

“Under the Goondas Act, 300 accused were detained in 2024, and 52 persons in 2025,” an official release stated.