Chennai: 1,002 detained under Goondas Act in a year

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) have detained as many as 1,002 suspects under the Goondas Act in the last one year between July 8, 2024, and July 7, this year, as part of the crackdown against habitual offenders.

The city police identified repeat offenders involved in property crimes like robbery, theft, and waylaying to narcotics cases offenders and cybercrimes, and detained them under the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug Offenders, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders and Slum-Grabbers Act, 1982, commonly called the Goondas Act.

According to the zone-wise data, the North Zone recorded the highest number of detentions at 366, followed by the West Zone (209) and the South Zone (200). The East Zone reported 196 detentions. Other units, such as the Central Crime Branch (CCB), which plays a key role in identifying cyber and financial offenders, accounted for 31 detentions.

The city police said that among the detainees are 26 suspects linked to the murder of the Bahujan Samaj Party’s Tamil Nadu unit president, K Armstrong. The accused in the Armstrong murder case have been detained in prison for more than 10 months now, said the police.

Commissioner A Arun issued certificates of appreciation to personnel of the Goondas section, including Superintendent Ayyappan, for following up on the legal procedures in executing the detentions.