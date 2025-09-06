Chennai: 10-year-old killed, 2 girls hurt in accident Porur

CHENNAI: A 10-year-old girl died, and two young girls, aged 10 and 17, were injured in a road accident near Porur on Saturday morning after a tipper lorry hit their scooter. The children were on their way to a football coaching centre when the accident happened, police said.

The deceased was identified as G Yogashri of Porur. She was a class 5 student at a private school there. Yogashri, along with her friend, Afshiya (10), were riding pillion in a scooter driven by Saradha (17). The girls were on their way to a private football training academy in Iyappanthangal when the speeding tipper lorry hit them from behind.

All three girls were thrown to the road on impact, and Yogashri came under the wheels and died on the spot. Passersby rushed to their aid and moved all three of them to the hospital.

The police said that the driver of the lorry fled the scene, fearing mob justice. A case has been registered, and investigations are under way to trace the driver.