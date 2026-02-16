Chennai: 10 dogs found tied inside sacks rescued from Madambakkam ground

They saw the sacks moving slightly and unusual sounds coming from inside. Suspecting something unusual, passersby opened the bags, only to find nearly 10 dogs with their legs tied and mouths gagged with cloth, struggling for life.



Soon, animal activists arrived at the spot and, with the help of residents, they untied the dogs. A few of the animals were found unconscious, and froth was seen coming out of their mouths, raising suspicion that they had been fed poisoned food.



Activists suspect that the dogs were first beaten and tortured, then fed poison, and later tied up and dumped in the ground to die. The rescued dogs were shifted in a goods vehicle to a nearby veterinary hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Doctors said that the dogs, which were in a semi-conscious state, are now recovering.