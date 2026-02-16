Chennai: 10 dogs found tied inside sacks rescued from Madambakkam ground

CHENNAI: As many as 10 stray dogs were found tied up in sacks and dumped in an isolated open ground at Madambakkam on Sunday night. Residents who noticed it rescued the animals and admitted them to a veterinary hospital for treatment.
They saw the sacks moving slightly and unusual sounds coming from inside. Suspecting something unusual, passersby opened the bags, only to find nearly 10 dogs with their legs tied and mouths gagged with cloth, struggling for life.
Soon, animal activists arrived at the spot and, with the help of residents, they untied the dogs. A few of the animals were found unconscious, and froth was seen coming out of their mouths, raising suspicion that they had been fed poisoned food.
Activists suspect that the dogs were first beaten and tortured, then fed poison, and later tied up and dumped in the ground to die. The rescued dogs were shifted in a goods vehicle to a nearby veterinary hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Doctors said that the dogs, which were in a semi-conscious state, are now recovering.
A complaint has been filed at the Sembakkam police station. Police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to identify the culprits.
Residents pointed out that about two weeks ago, more than 15 stray dogs were poisoned and their carcasses dumped in bushy areas in Sathananthadapuram and Perungalathur.