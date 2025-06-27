Chengalpattu cops hail act of honesty by visually impaired

CHENNAI: Setting an example of honesty, a visually impaired law student handed over an expensive smartphone he found on a government bus to the Chengalpattu police on Thursday.

Prabakaran (35), a resident of Tindivanam, is a third-year student at Chengalpattu Government Law College. He regularly travels from Tindivanam to Chengalpattu by government bus and then takes an autorickshaw to college.

On Thursday morning, when Prabakaran was about to get off the bus at Chengalpattu, he felt something hitting his leg. Upon picking it up, he found it was a smartphone. Soon, without hesitation, Prabakaran took an autorickshaw to the Chengalpattu Town Police Station and handed the phone over to the police. He requested the police to trace the owner and hand over the phone to the concerned person.

Police said the smartphone is valued at around Rs 40,000. They praised Prabakaran's honesty and assured him that they would trace the owner and return the device soon. The police noted the contact details of Prabakaran, who later left for college in the same autorickshaw.