Chemical waste dumped and set on fire in Tambaram, lorry gutted

CHENNAI: Chemical waste and garbage from industries were brought in trucks in the early hours of Wednesday and illegally dumped and set on fire on Thiruneermalai service road in Tambaram, causing a huge commotion.

The burning of chemical waste created a thick smoke cloud, inconveniencing residents and affecting traffic on the service road.

Industries in Nagalkeni and Pammal areas of Tambaram Corporation transport waste at night and dump it in Pulikoradu near Thiruneermalai service road, where it is set on fire.

Residents have repeatedly complained to the Tambaram Corporation, Pollution Control Board, and police, urging action to stop the practice, but no steps have been taken so far.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, while garbage and chemical waste were being dumped near an already burning pile, the flames spread and caught the diesel tank of a lorry parked nearby. The lorry caught fire and due to strong winds the blaze intensified, producing large amounts of smoke.

The Tambaram fire department rushed to the spot and battled for over three hours to douse the fire. The lorry was completely gutted in the accident.

The incident once again caused heavy smoke in the area, affecting nearby residents and disrupting traffic.

Locals have urged authorities to immediately curb the dumping and burning of chemical waste near residential areas.