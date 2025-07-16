Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyembedu market on July 16

CHENNAI: The price of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market remained unchanged largely on July 16 (Wednesday).

According to traders, drumsticks, which was sold at Rs 60 per kg, is now being sold at Rs 30 per kg after a decrease of Rs 30.

Onions have been consistently sold at Rs 22 per kg since last week, with no price change.

Coloured bell peppers, which was sold at Rs 80 per kg last week, is now being sold at Rs 120 per kg after an increase of Rs 40.

Tomatoes continue to be sold at Rs 30 per kg since last week, with no price change.

Peas, which were sold at Rs 180 per kg, are now being sold at Rs 200 per kg after an increase of Rs 20.

Beetroots are being sold at Rs 45 per kg, and cauliflower is being sold at Rs 20 per kg, with no price change.

Brinjal is now sold at Rs 20 per kg, garlic at Rs 140 per kg, lemon at Rs 40 per kg, and cucumber is being sold at Rs 60 per kg, all with a decrease of Rs 10 since last week.

Beans, which were sold at Rs 60 per kg, are now being sold at Rs 50 per kg after a decrease of Rs 10 since last week.

There has been no change in the prices of ginger, gourd, and radish.

Likewise, coriander leaves, mint, and various greens continue to be sold without any price change.