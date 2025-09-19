Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Sept 19

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market remained largely unchanged on September 19 (Saturday).

According to traders, Onions are being sold at Rs 20 per kg, while tomatoes are priced at Rs 16 per kg. Small onions cost Rs 40 per kg.

Among other vegetables, carrots are priced at Rs 60 per kg, and mangoes are sold at Rs 90 per kg.

Beans are sold at Rs 35 per kg, while green peas cost Rs 80 per kg.

Cauliflower is sold at Rs 20 per kg, and coconut is sold at Rs 60 per kg.

Bitter gourd is being sold at Rs 20 per kg, snake gourd at Rs 25 per kg, and drumstick at Rs 60 per kg.

Meanwhile, potato, green chilli, and broad beans are all priced at Rs 30 per kg, while lemon is being sold at Rs 50 per kg.

Ginger costs Rs 80 per kg and garlic is sold at Rs 130 per kg, respectively.

Capsicum is available at Rs 40 per kg, whereas coloured capsicum is priced at Rs 80 per kg.

Coriander leaves, mint, and other greens continue to be sold at the same rates as earlier this month.

