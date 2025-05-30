Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on May 30

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market remained largely stable on Friday, with no significant fluctuations observed.

According to traders at the market, lemons, which were sold at Rs 90 per kg on May 26, are now being sold at Rs 80/kg, marking a Rs 10 drop.

Green chillies are now being sold at Rs 35 per kg.

In the green vegetable category, broad beans remain at Rs 50 per kg, and capsicum is priced at Rs 30 per kg.

Meanwhile, ridge gourd now available at Rs 35 per kg

Staple vegetables such as onions (Rs18/kg), tomatoes (10/kg), and potatoes (30/kg) have recorded only marginal price changes in recent days.

On May 30, peas are being sold at Rs 120/kg, raw mangoes at Rs 15/kg, carrots at Rs 40/kg, beetroot at Rs 50/kg, and snake gourd at Rs 15/kg.