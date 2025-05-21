Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on May 21

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market saw moderate fluctuations on May 21 (Wednesday), with some items witnessing an increase.

According to traders, beans are now being sold at Rs 60 per kg, down by Rs 10 from Rs 70 on May 19. Similarly, Ooty beetroot has seen a Rs 5 reduction, now priced at Rs 30 per kg, compared to Rs 35 two days ago.

Lemons continue to be sold at Rs 120 per kg, while drumsticks are priced at Rs 40 per kg. Green chilies remain at Rs 25 per kg, and garlic holds steady at Rs 120 per kg. Ginger is available for Rs 40 per kg.

Among root vegetables, Ooty carrots are being sold at Rs 20 per kg.

In the green vegetable category, broad beans remain at Rs 50 per kg, and capsicum is priced at Rs 30 per kg.

On May 21, onions continued to be sold at Rs 18/kg, while shallots (small onions) are selling for Rs 45 tomatoes at Rs 10/kg, potatoes at Rs 30/kg and snake gourd at Rs 15/kg.