Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on May 19

CHENNAI: Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market witnessed moderate fluctuations in vegetable prices on Monday (May 19).

According to traders at the market, lemons are being sold at Rs 120 per kg, while drumsticks are priced at Rs 40 per kg. Green chilies are available at Rs 25 per kg, and garlic continues to sell at Rs 120 per kg. Ginger is being sold for Rs 40 per kg.

Among root vegetables, Ooty carrots are priced at Rs 20 per kg, and Ooty beetroot at Rs 35 per kg.

Accordingly, onions are available at Rs 18 per kg and shallots (small onions) are being sold at Rs 45 per kg. Tomatoes are priced at Rs 10 per kg.

In green vegetables, beans are being sold at Rs 70 per kg, broad beans at Rs 50 per kg, and capsicum at Rs 30 per kg.