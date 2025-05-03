Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on May 03, 2025

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market remained largely stable on Saturday, with no significant fluctuations observed.

According to traders at the market, the prices of garlic and lemon, which increased by Rs 120 per kg last week, are now being sold at the same rate.

Drumsticks are being sold at Rs 30 per kg, and green chillies at Rs 25 per kg.

The price of peas has remained steady at Rs 90 per kg for the past few days.

There has been no major change recently in the prices of carrots (20/kg) and beetroots (15/kg).

Similarly, the prices of onions (14/kg), tomatoes (13/kg), and potatoes (20/kg)have remained unchanged.

Additionally, raw mangoes are being sold at Rs 20 per kg and coconuts at Rs 55 per kg.