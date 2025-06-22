Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on June 22, 2025

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market remain largely unchanged on June 22 (Sunday).

According to traders at the market, Ooty carrots continue to be sold at Rs 30 per kg today, following a drop of Rs 15 recorded on June 20 (Friday).

The price of garlic remains unchanged at Rs 140 per kg, after a Rs 10 rise on June 20.

Snake gourd continues to be sold at Rs 20 per kg, maintaining the price observed on June 20.

Staple vegetables such as onions, tomatoes, and potatoes have recorded only minor price changes in recent days.

On June 22, onions are sold at Rs 24/kg, tomatoes at Rs 12/kg, potatoes at Rs 30/kg, green chillies at Rs 30/kg, raw mangoes at Rs 15/kg, and drumstick at Rs 50/kg.