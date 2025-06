Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on June 15

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in Chennai remained largely stable on June 15 (Sunday).

Essential kitchen staples like onions are being sold at Rs 26 per kg, while shallots are priced at Rs 60 per kg.

Tomatoes are available at Rs 15 per kg. Potatoes remain steady at Rs 26 per kg.

Among root vegetables, Ooty carrots are priced at Rs 40 per kg, while beetroot is available for Rs 60 per kg.

Radish is being sold at Rs 40 per kg, and yam costs Rs 65 per kg.

Green vegetables have seen stable prices, with beans at Rs 40 per kg, ladies finger at Rs. 30 per kg, and broad beans at Rs 60 per kg.

Meanwhile, bitter gourd is priced at Rs 40 per kg, while snake gourd available for Rs 30 per kg.

Cauliflower is priced at Rs 20 per kg, while cabbage remains affordable at Rs 10 per kg.

Vegetables like green chillies and ginger are priced at Rs 30 per kg and Rs 50 per kg, respectively.

Garlic is being sold at Rs 130 per kg. Lemons have maintained a price of Rs 50 per kg.

Capsicum prices vary, with the standard variety available at Rs 60, while coloured capsicum remains expensive at Rs 80 per kg.

Raw mangoes are being sold at Rs 15 per kg. Coconuts are sold at Rs 56 per piece.