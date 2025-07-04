Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on July 4

CHENNAI: The price of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market remained unchanged on July 4 (Friday).

According to traders, Carrots are priced at Rs 70 per kg, beans at Rs 90, and peas at Rs 180.

Meanwhile, drumstick is being sold for Rs 70. Okra is priced at Rs 40, coconut at Rs 65, capsicum at Rs 60, broad beans at Rs 30, and garlic at Rs 150.

Radish is priced at Rs 20. Snake gourd continues to be sold at Rs 20 per kg, maintaining the price observed on June 20.

Staple vegetables such as onions, and potatoes have recorded only minor fluctuations in recent days.

On July 4, onions are sold at Rs 24/kg, tomatoes are sold at Rs 50/kg, potatoes at Rs 30/kg, green chillies at Rs 30/kg, raw mangoes at Rs 15/kg, and drumstick at Rs 70/kg.