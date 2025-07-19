Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on July 19

CHENNAI: The price of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market remained unchanged largely on July 19 (Saturday).

According to traders, compared to July 16, the price of snake gourd has increased by Rs 10 per kg and is now being sold at Rs 30 per kg.

Since the beginning of this month, the price of coconut has remained steady, ranging between Rs 60 and Rs 65 per kg.

Beans, which were earlier sold between Rs 150 and Rs 180 per kg, saw a rise of Rs 20 on July 16 and are now being sold at Rs 200 per kg, with the price remaining unchanged today as well.

Vegetables such as bitter gourd, snake gourd, drumstick, green chilli, and broad beans are being sold at Rs 30 per kg.

Small onion, yam, and capsicum are priced at Rs 60 per kg, while coloured capsicum are sold at Rs 120 per kg.

Ginger is being sold at Rs 40 per kg and garlic at Rs 120 per kg.

Bottle gourd, cauliflower, and radish are being sold at Rs 20 per kg.

Meanwhile, essentials like onion (22/kg) and tomato (25/kg) continue to be sold without any change in their prices.















