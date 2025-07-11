Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on July 11

CHENNAI: The price of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market remained unchanged on July 11 (Friday).

According to the traders, snake gourd, which was sold at Rs 20 per kg last week, is now being sold at Rs 30 per kg after a Rs 10 increase. Lemons have been consistently sold at Rs 50 per kg since June, with no price changes.

Garlic is priced at Rs 150 per kg, while green peas are being sold at Rs 180 per kg. Similarly, beans are sold at Rs 80 per kg. Drumsticks are priced at Rs 50 per kg, and yam is sold at Rs 60 per kg.

Brinjal, bitter gourd, and potatoes are all being sold at Rs 30 per kg.

Beetroot is sold at Rs 50 per kg, and Ooty carrots at Rs 65 per kg.

Ladies finger (okra) and ginger are priced at Rs 40 per kg. Capsicum is sold at Rs 70 per kg, while coloured capsicum is priced at Rs 80 per kg.

Radish, bottle gourd, and cauliflower are being sold at Rs 20 per kg.

There has been no change in the prices of onion and tomato. Likewise, coriander leaves, mint, and various greens continue to be sold without any change in price.