Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Jan 17

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai Koyambedu wholesale market remained largely stable on Friday, with no significant fluctuations observed.

Staple vegetables such as onions, tomatoes, and potatoes have recorded only marginal price changes in recent days. After increasing to Rs 40 per kg on January 12, onion prices started to dip slightly. The vegetable is now being sold at Rs 34 per kg.

The price of another essential in the kitchen - beans - continues to remain stable at Rs 40 per kg. It had decreased from Rs 70 to Rs 40 on January 15.

On January 17, peas are being sold at Rs 50/kg, raw mangoes at Rs 50/kg, carrots at Rs 60/kg, beetroot at Rs 50/kg, and snake gourd at Rs 30/kg.















