Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on February 7, 2026

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai witnessed sharp fluctuations on February 7 (Saturday), with drumstick recording a sharp fall of Rs 20 per kg compared to the previous day.
While drumsticks were sold at Rs 140 on Friday, today the price has decreased by Rs 20 to sell for Rs 120 per kg.
According to the traders, compared to yesterday (Feb 6), the price of peas plunges sharply.
Peas were sold at Rs 50 per kg on Friday, is now being sold at Rs 38 per kg, a dip of Rs 12.
Meanwhile, one kg of beans was sold at Rs 45 yesterday, today the price has decreased by Rs 10 to sell for Rs 35 per kg.
Similarly, the price of green chilli has decreased by Rs 10, now selling for Rs 40.
Ooty carrot prices also eased to Rs 20 per kg from Rs 25, while ginger fell to Rs 65 per kg from Rs 70, both decreasing by Rs 5 per kg.
According to traders, onions, tomatoes, potatoes, continue to be sold at same price as compared to February 6.
Onions are priced at Rs 26 per kg, tomatoes are priced at Rs 20 per kg, potatoes are priced at Rs 15 per kg.
Garlic continues to be sold at Rs 100 per kg, while raw mango is sold at Rs 60 per kg.
Corainder and mint leaves are sold at Rs 3 and Rs 3 per bunch, respectively.