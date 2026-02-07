Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on February 7, 2026

Meanwhile, one kg of beans was sold at Rs 45 yesterday, today the price has decreased by Rs 10 to sell for Rs 35 per kg.

Similarly, the price of green chilli has decreased by Rs 10, now selling for Rs 40.

Ooty carrot prices also eased to Rs 20 per kg from Rs 25, while ginger fell to Rs 65 per kg from Rs 70, both decreasing by Rs 5 per kg.