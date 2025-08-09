Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on August 9

CHENNAI: The price of vegetables at Chennai's remains stable on Saturday.

According to the traders, tomatoes are being sold at Rs 45 per kg on Saturday.

Small onions and Ooty carrots are being sold at Rs 60 per kg, while yam is priced at Rs 65 per kg.

Beans and green chillies are being sold at Rs 50 per kg today.

Beetroot is priced at Rs 40 per kg.

Potatoes, ladies’ finger, bitter gourd, snake gourd, drumsticks, and broad beans are all being sold at Rs 30 per kg.

Additionally, ginger is priced at Rs 80 per kg and garlic at Rs 30 per kg.











